New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes Deonté Griffin-Quick As Manager Of Programs And Services

Deonté Griffin-Quick of Linden, NJ, has joined the New Jersey Theatre Alliance in its newly established position of Manager of Programs and Services.

Most recently, Griffin-Quick served as the State Coordinator for Poetry Out Loud with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) and since 2018 has worked with Alternate ROOTS in Atlanta, Georgia as a workshop facilitator and grant reviewer. He will takes on this managerial role, having joined the Alliance as an intern in 2017 and moving into a part-time position as marketing assistant.

The position of Manager of Programs and Services will work closely with Deputy Director, Erica Nagel, on assessing, re-imagining, and coordinating core programs of the Alliance such as education and networking opportunities for theatre professionals, annual combined auditions, and the Stages Festival, a state-wide festival of free and low-cost theatre events. The position will also support the ongoing work of the Cultural Access Network, a long-standing partnership with NJSCA that seeks to make artistic participation accessible to people with disabilities, and will help develop the Alliance's efforts and partnerships around anti-racism and equity in the arts.

"We are thrilled that Deonté is joining the Alliance full time," said Nagel. "He brings with him an excellent understanding of and passion for this organization, as well as significant experience coordinating state-wide programs and leading trainings and discussions around equity, diversity, and inclusion. He is also a frequent performer on several of our member theatre stages, and his dedication to both arts administration and the art form of theatre will be an invaluable combination as he manages the programs and services of the Alliance."

Griffin-Quick earned his Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with a Communications minor from Kean University and is a candidate for membership of the Actor's Equity Association. Born and raised in New Jersey, he has performed at professional theatres and venues across the state including The Prudential Center, Enlow Recital Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Luna Stage Company, New Jersey Repertory Company, and will appear this December as part of the Community Ensemble in A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theatre Center. "I am looking forward to joining the Alliance staff in this new capacity," said Griffin-Quick of his role as Manager of Programs and Services. "I count it a privilege to work among passionate professionals who are dedicated to advancing our theatre community. I believe the Alliance is making strides to become leaders in the areas of equity, diversity, and inclusion, so I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the change."

New Jersey Theatre Alliance unites, promotes, strengthens, and cultivates New Jersey's professional theatres. It advances the theatre community by developing innovative, collaborative, and engaging programs and services for member theatres and their diverse audiences. The 31 member theatres are both large and small with a wide variety of repertoires, each a fully functioning business that pays its staff and artists (designers, technicians, directors, and actors). Through their programming, these theatres inspire, challenge, and entertain about one million theatre-goers annually, and enrich communities through outreach programs and arts education.

Funding for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance is provided in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, as well as contributions from individuals, corporations, and foundations including the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, Bank of America, The Shubert Foundation, Investors Bank, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, The F.M. Kirby Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, The Union Foundation, and The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey.

For more information, visit njtheatrealliance.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You