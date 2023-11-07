New Jersey Symphony Will Perform Handel's MESSIAH Next Month

Performances are Friday, December 15 at 8 pm, and Sunday, December 17 at 7 pm.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony will present two performances of the beloved holiday tradition, Handel's Messiah, Friday, December 15 at 8 pm, and Sunday, December 17 at 7 pm. The Symphony will perform the entire Oratorio, including Part I (popularly known as the Christmas portion) as well as the familiar ‘Hallelujah Chorus.'

The concerts will be conducted by Nicholas McGegan, Music Director Laureate of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale, and Principal Guest Conductor of Capella Savaria in Hungary. With a career spanning more than five decades, McGegan is considered an expert in 18th-century music, of which Messiah might be the most famous example.

Joining the Symphony and McGegan are a host of guest vocalists, including Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Key'mon W. Murrah, countertenor; Thomas Cooley, tenor; and Tyler Duncan, baritone. Singing the well-known choral sections are the Montclair State University Singers, under the direction of Heather J. Buchanan.

The performance on Friday, December 15 takes place at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, located on the Princeton University campus, directly across from Palmer Square in downtown Princeton. Preceding the performance, at 7 pm, audiences are invited to join Buchanan and the Montclair State University Singers as they lead a festive singalong of holiday songs and carols, which includes a brief rehearsal of the famous “Hallelujah Chorus.” 

The Sunday, December 17 performance takes place at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Seating is general admission and priced based on location inside the basilica.

Handel composed the famous oratorio in just 24 days. Messiah was premiered in Dublin, Ireland, in April of 1742. It became an annual tradition in London after 1750 and has been performed countless times by orchestras and choruses around the world since.




