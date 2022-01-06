New Jersey Symphony Presents January Concerts

The New Jersey Symphony presents three weeks of January programs, with subscription programs featuring Grieg's Piano Concerto, co-commissions from Thomas AdÃ¨s and Wynton Marsalis, Copland's Lincoln Portrait-with narration by celebrated bass-baritone Eric Owens-and more. The Symphony's annual Lunar New Year Celebration closes the month.

Vladimir Feltsman joins the Symphony and guest conductor Andrey Boreyko for Grieg's Piano Concerto on a program that also features Stravinsky's Petrushka (1947 Version) and the US premiere of AdÃ¨s' Shanty - By the Sea. Performances take place January 15 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and January 16 at 3 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The originally scheduled January 14 performance at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton has been canceled due to Princeton University's COVID-19 threat level.

Owens, hailed for his Metropolitan Opera performances, makes his New Jersey Symphony debut narrating Copland's Lincoln Portrait under the baton of Music Director Xian Zhang. The program showcases the Symphony's winds and brass in the world premiere of Marsalis' Herald, Holler and Hallelujah, as well as performances of Joan Tower's Fanfare for the Common Woman No. 1 and DvoÅ™Ã¡k's Serenade for Wind Instruments and Carnival Overture. Performances take place January 22 at 8 pm at NJPAC and January 23 at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

The Symphony presents its annual Lunar New Year Celebration on January 29 at 7:30 pm at NJPAC. Zhang and Assistant Conductor Tong Chen lead a festive program that kicks off with Li Huanzhi's Spring Festival Overture and features traditional favorites Dance of the Yao People, "Jasmine Flower" and "Red Dragonfly" alongside works by Chopin, Mozart, Copland, Strauss Jr. and Hans Christian Lumbye. The orchestra welcomes pianist and soprano Chelsea Guo to the stage and shares virtual performances by the Peking University Alumni Chorus and Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus.

Explore more at njsymphony.org.