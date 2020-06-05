New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Postpones GRATIAS TIBI Premiere in Solidarity With Social Justice Protests

In response to the tragedy of racism and the conversations and protests around social justice taking place in the United States, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has postponed the world premiere of José Luis Domínguez's Gratias Tibi to June 22.

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: "Now is a time to listen to the voices of the Black community. Issues of systemic racism and social justice should be the focus of our national conversation.

"We still believe in the importance of sending gratitude to the frontline medical and service workers who have been at the forefront of the ongoing pandemic response, and we look forward to sharing Gratias Tibi later this month."

Gratias Tibi is an NJSO commission offering a message of thanks to the frontline medical and service workers responding to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic. The Montclair State University Singers, longtime NJSO partners, will join the Orchestra for Domínguez's work for physically distanced orchestra and choir.

The world premiere of Gratias Tibi will now take place on June 22 at 7:30 pm at njsymphony.org/gratiastibi and on the NJSO's social media channels.

For more on Gratias Tibi, visit njsymphony.org/gratiastibi.

