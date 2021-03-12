Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players to Perform Free Bollywood Virtual Concert

Famed works include themes from the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Bollywood, the Indian Hindi-language film industry, has inspired a free virtual concert featuring the NJSO Chamber Players on March 26 at 7 pm.

"Best of Bollywood" explores historical influences on the growth of Bollywood and offers insights into signature music and lyrics of the genre. Famed works include themes from the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

These interactive virtual events-co-hosted by Archana Athalye and James Musto-will include a Q&A with NJSO musicians. The programs feature NJSO violinists Wendy Chen and James Tsao, violist David Blinn, cellist Sarah Seiver and percussionist James Musto.

This is a free Zoom event. Registration is required; audiences can register at njsymphony.org/bollywood.

"The PSEG Foundation is committed to helping build sustainable and prosperous communities by supporting and investing in the people and communities we serve," says PSEG Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and President of the PSEG Foundation Calvin Ledford. "Beyond infrastructure and the environment, the PSEG Foundation also supports programs that empower diverse and inclusive communities with a focus on addressing inequities. We are proud to continue our longstanding support of the NJSO for the Diversity & Inclusion Community Initiative. The NJSO's programs are designed to enrich the lives of communities and are well aligned with our goals to support those programs that reach new and diverse audiences with a lasting impact on communities throughout New Jersey."

"The NJSO is incredibly grateful for the commitment and support provided by the PSEG Foundation. Their generosity help us fulfill our mission in bringing engaging programs to the diverse communities of New Jersey," NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says.

The NJSO presents community musical events through its NJSO Community Partners program.

The Orchestra's online hub for free NJSO Virtual 20-21 content is njsymphony.org/virtual.

Photo credit: Fred Stucker


