New Jersey Symphony Announces Chamber Concerts at the Newark Museum of Art

The New Jersey Symphony presents four chamber music concerts in The Newark Museum of Art's Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden in July and August, in partnership with the Museum. The concerts are part of the NMOA Summer Series.

Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain curates a pair of chamber music programs; Principal Bassoon Robert Wagner and Principal Bass Ha Young Jung each curate an evening of music in the garden.

The New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players perform "Winds in the Garden" on July 13 at 7 pm. Wagner's program features music by Mozart, Hummel and Gounod alongside wind music of the 20th and 21st centuries, with works by Amanda Harberg, Svend S. Schultz and Stacy Garrop.

Romain curates "Moving, Believing and Being Together," a program that speaks to the moment through music, on July 27 at 7 pm. The concert features works by Florence Price, Mozart, Farrenc, Terry Riley and Aleksandra Vrebalov; Roumain's Hip-Hop Study & Etude in F Major and E-Flat Major and arrangement of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and the Ukrainian national anthem.

"Summer, Time and Jazz" brings jazz and jazz-inspired classical music to the garden on August 3 at 7 pm. Roumain's program features Paquito D'Rivera's Lecuonerías and selections from Aires Tropicales, Tania León's De Memorias and Saóko, Valerie Coleman's Red Clay & Mississippi Delta and Roumain's Hip-Hop Study & Etude in G Minor. Prior to the concert, attendees can explore the jazz-themed exhibits inside the Museum from 6-7 pm.

Jung's "Bass & Flute Extravaganza!" features classic works from Bach, Rossini and Schulhoff and modern sounds from Dorothy Rudd Moore, Morton Gould and Valerie Coleman.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of Sterling Affairs and Urban Vegan Kitchen.

General-admission tickets are $23 ($20 for Symphony subscribers and Museum members). Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

For more information, visit njsymphony.org/museum.

For more information on the NMOA Summer Series, including the full event schedule, visit newarkmuseumart.org.