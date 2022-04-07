New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Host Fran Lebowitz

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Fran Lebowitz to Newark on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3 PM for conversation, sass, and wits! Lebowitz is known for her sardonic social commentary on American life as filtered through her New York sensibilities. Some reviewers have called her a modern-day Dorothy Parker, and now Fran invites you to discover the woman behind the name in this evening of intimate conversation.



Born in New Jersey, Fran Lebowitz began her career by writing book and movie reviews for a small magazine called Changes. From there, the iconic artist, Andy Warhol, hired her to be a columnist for his magazine, Interview. After gaining recognition for her "I Cover the Waterfront," Lebowitz moved on to Mademoiselle before publishing her first two books, 'Metropolitan Life' and 'Social Studies.' In between writing books, Lebowitz is a guest editor and occasional columnist for Vanity Fair.



Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of today's most insightful social commentators in a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads. Most recently, Fran starred in the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary series Pretend It's a City, directed by longtime pal Martin Scorsese (who also directed Public Speaking, Fran's 2010 HBO documentary). Join us for an evening of wit and wisecracks with the raconteur herself in essays, interviews, and live appearances-a show not to be missed.



Tickets to see Fran Lebowitz go on-sale Friday, April 8 at 10am. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



