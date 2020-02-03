New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents 'One Night of Queen'

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents One Night of Queen on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

We will rock you! This spectacular performance recreates the look, sound, pomp and pageantry of Queen in concert-starring the incomparable Gary Mullen as Freddie Mercury. You'll hear all of your favorite Queen hits, played live by The Works: David Brockett (guitar), John Halliwell (drums), Malcolm Gentles (keyboards) and Billy Moffat (bass). One Night of Queen is guaranteed to be one night you'll never forget.

Bohemian Rhapsody

We Are the Champions

Somebody to Love

Under Pressure

And More!

Tickets to see One Night of Queen are On-Sale Friday, February 7th 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





