New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Alvin Ailey's REVELATIONS REIMAGINED

Revelations Reimagined will be presented May 8-9.

Feb. 12, 2021  
Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater! For 21 seasons, Alvin Ailey has been a beloved tradition at NJPAC. They now present a virtual screening of Alvin Ailey's new dance film, "Revelations Reimagined." Whether your family is near or far, NJPAC cordially invites you to tune in and remember the feeling of live performance. This presentation is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has enjoyed Alvin Ailey at NJPAC in the past-and a hopeful reminder of all the soul-stirring performances yet to come.

"Revelations Reimagined" explores Revelations in a new context: past and present, on stage and off, a cultural treasure that transformed modern dance forever and continues to reinvent itself. The beloved Ailey masterpiece pays tribute to African-American heritage-"sometimes sorrowful, sometimes jubilant, but always hopeful"-and to the power of the human spirit.


Saturday, May 8th at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 9th at 3:00 p.m.


RSVP: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater "Revelations Reimagined" - NJPAC


