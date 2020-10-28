New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective Livestream Tour

Concert dates are November 6, 13, 20, 27.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective Livestream Tour.

In an unprecedented livestream event, Rufus Wainwright will perform all nine of his acclaimed studio albums! This virtual tour is must-attend event for fans of the GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter. Along with the music you know and love, Rufus will also sprinkle in surprise cover songs selected by you, the fans.

Rufus will perform one album side per concert, in chronological order. Tickets are available for each individual show, and you can rewatch for 30 days on the VEEPS video streaming platform. Limited VIP tickets are also available that include a private "Fireside Chat" with Rufus after the show.

"Special times need special artistic ideas. I'm excited for fans to join me on my trip into the past and on this virtual world tour of my entire studio album catalogue."

-Rufus Wainwright

October 30: Poses / Side 2

November 6: Want One / Side 1 (Limited VIP tickets available)

November 13: Want One / Side 2

November 20: Want Two / Side 1 (Limited VIP tickets available)

November 27: Want Two / Side 2

Additional dates to be announced.

Tickets are $20.00

Tickets are on-sale now

