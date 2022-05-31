New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces New Holiday And Family Shows

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents new family and holiday shows for the entire family to enjoy!

This holiday season, bring the whole family to a simpler time enjoying quality shows. Light up the holidays with this magical family show! Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas (December 13) is performed in complete darkness with electroluminescent costumes, puppets, and scenery.

NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza, The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Dec.17), remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky's ballet with supercharged hip hop choreography. Cirque Dreams Holidaze (December 26) lights up the 2022 holiday season with its famous and electrifying stage spectacular!



LIGHTWIRE THEATER PRESENTS: A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 7PM

$30

Victoria Theater

Light up the holidays with this magical family show! Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas is performed in complete darkness with electroluminescent costumes, puppets and scenery. Kids and adults will both be dazzled by the glow-in-the-dark stagecraft, as the North Pole comes to life with soaring birds, dancing toy soldiers and a sparkling Christmas tree. This story of family, friendship and hope is set to timeless holiday hits, from classic (The Nutcracker) to contemporary (Mariah Carey).



THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Featuring MC Kurtis Blow

Saturday, December 17, 2021 2PM & 7:30PM

$25 - $75

Prudential Hall

NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky's ballet with supercharged hip hop choreography.

A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style. Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the season. Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, sets the mood as our guest MC.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Monday, December 26, 2022, 7pm

$49 - $99

Prudential Hall

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the 2022 holiday season with its popular and electrifying stage spectacular! The New York Daily News proclaims a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload and so full of energy it could end our dependence on oil." Broadway director Neil Goldberg has searched the world to assemble the most unique cast of incomparable cirque artists and theatrical talent to wow audiences nationwide. This critically acclaimed extravaganza is a Broadway musical and new cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

PILOBOLUS

Sunday, March 12, 2023 @ 7PM

$59 - $69

Victoria Theater

For 50 years, the feisty arts organism Pilobolus has changed the way the world sees modern dance. As vibrant as ever, Pilobolus puts the "Oh!" in BIG FIVE OH!, turning its traditions sideways and bringing its past into the future with works dynamically reimagined for a never-before-seen experience. This performance includes a mix of pieces ranging from the vintage and visionary to the fresh and electrifying. Come see why The Wall Street Journal calls Pilobolus "proverbial light bulbs of inspiration."

KODO

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 7:30PM

$39 - $79

Prudential Hall

Feel the power of the Japanese taiko drum! For nearly 40 years, these master drummers have brought the vibrant rhythm of taiko around the world. They're accompanied by a troupe of singers, dancers and musicians playing traditional instruments like bamboo flutes, Tibetan horns and Javanese gamelan. Kodo pulses with an exhilarating energy that will fill you with joy.

