New Jersey Cultural Institutions Partner to Present the 3rd Annual NEW BRUNSWICK HEART FESTIVAL 

State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick Cultural Center, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), and Above Art Studios present the New Brunswick HEART Festival on Saturday, August 13, from 3pm-6pm; hosted by New Jersey Radio Hall of Famer Bert Baron and Founder of TSO Productions, Sharon Gordon.

This free family-friendly festival celebrates all the vibrant arts and history of New Brunswick and Middlesex County, featuring live music and dance performances, dance classes for kids and adults, craft vendors more. The festival will take place in downtown New Brunswick on Livingston Ave (Monument Square, 2 Livingston Ave).

"We are so excited to return and partner with over 40 arts and community partners for the third annual New Brunswick HEART festival," said festival organizers, Tracey O'Reggio Clark from New Brunswick Cultural Center, and the Arts Institute of Middlesex County; Kelly Blithe from State Theatre New Jersey; Dontae Muse from Above Art Studios; and Sarah Ferreira from New Brunswick Cultural Center and the Arts Institute of Middlesex County. "This year is bigger and better than ever with the addition of our arts market showcasing local visual artists, a history section where attendees can learn about Middlesex County during the American Revolution, and a block party on Morris Street featuring more performances and activities."



New this year, expanding the footprint of the festival, is the addition of a Block Party on Morris Street, held in front of Above Art Studios (55 Morris St). The Block Party will include live music, food, vendors, a spades tournament, live painting, and a community chalk art mural.



This year's lineup on the outdoor stage on Livingston Avenue includes Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Pop performer for kids, Fyütch; New Brunswick Latin band, Sonido Latino; award-winning tap dancer Omar Edwards; a salsa dance class party with Elvis Ruiz; a dance performance by Grupo de Danza Folklórica La Sagrada Familia; the New Brunswick Brass Band; and a dance performance by InSpira Performing Arts & Cultural Center.



Other events and activities at the New Brunswick HEART Festival include theater tour of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) and State Theatre New Jersey; a health & wellness tent with Garden of Healing; free balloon animals; button-making with the New Brunswick Free Public Library; and Japanese black ink drawing with the Highland Park Arts Commission. Additional activities include dance classes for kids and teenagers hosted by American Repertory Ballet and Princeton Ballet School; pipe cleaner architecture with Zimmerli Art Museum, a history corner featuring two historical interpreters, a printer and a surgeon, that talk about what it was like during the 1700's in Middlesex County; love letter readings by local troupe, Thinkery & Verse; and so much more!



On Friday, August 12, the HEART Festival kicks off with a Live Art Battle at Above Art Studios (55B Morris St) from 7pm-9pm. Featuring seven contestants, three timed rounds, and one cash prize, the Art Battle will take place at the Studio and will be live streamed on Above Art Studio's Instagram account @AboveArtStudios.



The New Brunswick HEART Festival is presented by New Brunswick Cultural Center; State Theatre New Jersey; Above Art Studios; New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Partners include Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University; Hub City Jazz Festival; George Street Playhouse; Crossroads Theatre Company; American Repertory Ballet; Live Well-Vivir Bien New Brunswick; The Arts Institute of Middlesex County; the city of New Brunswick; County of Middlesex, New Brunswick Development Corporation; New Brunswick City Center; New Brunswick Community Arts Council; Elijah's Promise; New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce; Mason Gross Community Arts; New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra; Y.S.S. (Youth Services System); Youth Advocacy Program (YAP); coLAB Arts; Civic League of Greater New Brunswick; AMARDV - Artist Mentoring Against Racism, Drugs, and Violence program; New Brunswick Area NAACP; Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce; New Brunswick Jazz Project; Garden of Healing; New Brunswick Public Schools; the New Brunswick Free Public Library; Metuchen Arts Council; Thinkery& Verse; REPLENISH, Esperanza Neighborhood Program, New Brunswick Public School District, CareSparc, Rutgers Department of Government Affairs, Robert Wood Barnabas Health, New Brunswick Tomorrow, Rutgers Collaborative Center for Community Engagement, and Middlesex College New Brunswick Center.