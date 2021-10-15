New Camerata Opera Announces THE WILD PARTY, A Roaring '20s Gala Celebration At Bar Beau

New Camerata Opera (NCO) announces The Wild Party, a roaring '20s gala celebration, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00pm at Bar Beau, 61 Withers Street, Brooklyn, NY. Party passes are $175 for bar seating, $275 for lounge seating, and $1,500 for table seating, and can be reserved through November 1 at newcamerataopera.org/2021-gala-tickets.

This intimate evening will evoke the spirit of the secretive speakeasy with sumptuous fare, sinful libations, and sparkling performances. Upon arrival, don some festive baubles, and take your photo in front of the official NCO step n' repeat. Visit the bar for a tempting tipple to pair with the gourmet dinner service. Then relax as you are serenaded with lush operatic melodies, all while supporting your favorite local opera company! The evening will also honor Tania León, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and NCO's newest Advisory Board member.

The dress code of roaring '20s ritzy is encouraged, but not required. NCO wants every guest to feel free to let their flapper fringe fly, so safety is their top priority. Please be prepared to show proof of full vaccination and identification.

Party passes include:

- Spiffy, themed accessories to complete your '20s look

- An open bar to transport you to that rebellious decade

- A three-course, family-style meal curated by Executive Chef Gemma Kamin-Korn

- A specialty dessert cocktail designed exclusively for this NCO gala evening

- A full-length program of operatic arias, duets, and ensembles

New Camerata Opera was founded with the mission of building new audiences for the art form through engaging, exciting, and educational productions. The organization accomplishes this via three main initiatives: full-length operas presented at innovative and daring venues, newly arranged and adapted children's operas (Camerata Piccola), and originally commissioned short operatic films for presentation online (CamerataWorks). It is through these multifaceted operations that NCO has successfully brought countless new opera lovers into the cultural fold. The organization has been hailed as "the future of opera" and is one of the most consistently active and present opera companies in New York.

For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org.