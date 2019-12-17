NJSO Presents Wagner's THE RING WITHOUT WORDS

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra presents the NJSO premiere of Wagner's The Ring Without Words-the late American conductor Lorin Maazel's arrangement of music from Wagner's four-opera Ring cycle-in the finale of the 2020 Winter Festival, January 17-19 in Princeton, New Brunswick and Newark.

Music Director Xian Zhang conducts a program that also sees the return of Simon Trpčeski, who made his NJSO debut on Zhang's first program as music director, for Liszt's Second Piano Concerto. The program opens with the Prelude to Act I of Wagner's Lohengrin.

Performances take place on January 17 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, January 18 at 8 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick and January 19 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark.

NJSO Accent events include a Prelude Performance by young musicians from the NJSO Academy on January 17 at 8 pm and "The Ring: A Closer Look"-an exploration of Wagner's epic Ring opera cycle by pianist and musicologist Jeffrey Swann-on January 19 at 1:30 pm. More information on NJSO Accents is available at njsymphony.org/accents.

Tickets are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/wagner.





