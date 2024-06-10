Jersey City Theater Center Hosts Free International Artist Summit This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey City Theater Center has announced the upcoming International Artists Summit, a premier gathering of creative minds from around the globe. This vibrant event will take place on June 16, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM at 165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ as part of its highly anticipated Voices International Festival.

"At JCTC, we believe in the transformative power of art to bridge divides and foster understanding,” stated Olga Levina, Executive Producer at Jersey City Theater Center. The International Artists Summit is more than an event; it's a celebration of the human spirit and creativity that transcends borders. We invite everyone to join us in this unique gathering to share, learn, and be inspired by the incredible talents from around the world. Together, let's celebrate the power of art to inspire change and uphold the values of freedom and unity."

Lunch will be served at 12:30 PM. Please email info@jctcenter.org if you have any dietary restrictions.

Event Highlights:

Panel Discussions and Workshops:

Engage with thought leaders and industry experts through insightful panel discussions and interactive workshops. Topics will range from the role of art in promoting social change to the challenges and opportunities of creating art in times of political turmoil. Attendees can participate in Q&A sessions, gaining deeper insights into the artistic processes and the stories behind the works, while also meeting each other and community members.

Artist Talks and Networking Opportunities:

Meet and interact with artists in intimate settings designed for meaningful exchanges and collaborations. The summit provides ample networking opportunities, allowing artists and attendees to connect, share experiences, and foster future collaborations.

Virtual Participation:

For those unable to attend in person, the summit offers virtual streaming options, ensuring global accessibility. Online participants can enjoy live broadcasts of performances, participate in virtual workshops, and join interactive discussions, making this a truly inclusive event.

Tickets

Tickets for this event and other performances at the Voices International Theatre Festival are now available for purchase on the festival's official website www.JCTCenter.org. A Festival Pass which grants access to all of the performances is available now at a discounted price of $70.00.

Featuring an eclectic lineup of performances, the Voices International Theatre Festival promises to transport audiences on a journey through various cultures and artistic expressions.

