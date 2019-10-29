NJSO Presents Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto With George Li

Oct. 29, 2019  

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang present Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto with pianist George Li, December 5-8 in Newark and New Brunswick. The program opens with the NJSO premiere of Anna Clyne's Within Her Arms-a tender string work Clyne wrote after the loss of her mother-and closes with Dvorak's Eighth Symphony.

Performances take place on December 5 at 1:30 pm, December 6 at 8 pm and December 8 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark, and on December 7 at 8 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

NJ Advance Media praised Li's skill in his NJSO debut, when the pianist performed Prokofiev's Third Piano Concerto during the 2018 Winter Festival: "Li delivered full, 88-key arpeggios in the Andantino and the insanely difficult flurry of notes in the finale with exquisite skill."

Concert tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

December 7 is College Night; $10 tickets for college students include the concert and an exclusive post-concert party. More information on College Night is available at njsymphony.org/college.

NJSO Accent events also include a pre-concert singalong in the Prudential Hall lobby on December 5 at 12:30 pm and a Prelude Performance by the NJSO Youth Orchestras' Chamber Ensemble, led by conductor and NJSO violist Henry Kao, on December 8 at 2:15 pm. The NJSO will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Orchestra's annual Toys for Tots drive. Learn more at njsymphony.org/accents.

Learn more about the program at njsymphony.org/rach3.

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or at njsymphony.org.



