NJSO Presents Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto With George Li

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang present Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto with pianist George Li, December 5-8 in Newark and New Brunswick. The program opens with the NJSO premiere of Anna Clyne's Within Her Arms-a tender string work Clyne wrote after the loss of her mother-and closes with Dvorak's Eighth Symphony.

Performances take place on December 5 at 1:30 pm, December 6 at 8 pm and December 8 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark, and on December 7 at 8 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

NJ Advance Media praised Li's skill in his NJSO debut, when the pianist performed Prokofiev's Third Piano Concerto during the 2018 Winter Festival: "Li delivered full, 88-key arpeggios in the Andantino and the insanely difficult flurry of notes in the finale with exquisite skill."

Concert tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

December 7 is College Night; $10 tickets for college students include the concert and an exclusive post-concert party. More information on College Night is available at njsymphony.org/college.

NJSO Accent events also include a pre-concert singalong in the Prudential Hall lobby on December 5 at 12:30 pm and a Prelude Performance by the NJSO Youth Orchestras' Chamber Ensemble, led by conductor and NJSO violist Henry Kao, on December 8 at 2:15 pm. The NJSO will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Orchestra's annual Toys for Tots drive. Learn more at njsymphony.org/accents.

Learn more about the program at njsymphony.org/rach3.

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or at njsymphony.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You