NJPAC's Virtual Winter/Spring Arts Education Program Announced
At NJPAC, students are the priority where they have an important role to play.
With the sudden shift away from in classroom learning and the primary focus on core curriculum areas, many schools' existing art and music programs have been put on hold or marginalized. With this in mind, NJPAC, a widely recognized leader in Arts Education and innovation, welcomes students from the entire state of New Jersey and from around the world to register for this year's affordable VIRTUAL world-class performing arts classes.Arts Education Vice President, Jennifer Tsukayama explains, "During these uncertain times, students need an outlet where they can connect with other students, build new artistic communities and grow and create what is important to them through their art forms. It is a priority that we remove as many barriers to participation as reasonably possible. Our Saturday class offerings in jazz, acting, band and hip hop are taught with the care and talents of professionally recognized faculty and staff." All students signing up for any Arts Education class are also invited for FREE class called, IN THE MIX, a virtual meetup where students can express themselves making new friends, find creative inspiration or engage in topics related to social change and current events in the world. At NJPAC, students are the priority where they have an important role to play. Every student is invited to find their voice and share their story. For more information and registration visit: njpac.org/arts-education or call 973.941.8929.Class descriptions:
Band Together
Virtual after-school band for kids and teensCome play (from home)! Are you a beginner or intermediate musician? This band is for you! Learn online from professionals and perform together in a final at-home concert. This partnership between NJPAC and NJSO is part of M.A.N.Y. (Music Advancement for Newark Area Youth). Grades: 5 - 10 Dates:
Full Year: Oct 6, 2020 - Apr 8, 2021
(break from Dec 18, 2020 - Jan 4, 2021) Class Times:
Tuesdays & Thursdays
3:30PM - 5PM
Act Out Loud
Affordable online acting class for kids and teensBring the house down (from home). Form a virtual troupe with other actors your age! Brainstorm, write and perform your own material in our online theater. Learn storytelling, creative collaboration and acting essentials. No experience necessary-you already have everything you need to succeed. Ages: 10 - 15 Dates:
Spring: Jan 23, 2021 - May 8, 2021 Class Times:
Saturdays
10AM - 12PM
Hip Hop Arts & Culture
Affordable online class for kids and teensYour voice, your style, your moves! Hip Hop is for everyone, everywhere! In our fall session, you'll express yourself by making beats using music production apps, DJing at home, and beatboxing. No experience Ages: 10 - 18 Class Times:
Saturdays
10AM - 12PM Semester:
Winter: January 23 - March 13
Spring: April 10 - May 15
10AM - 12PM Tuition:
Single Semester: $50
Full Year: $150
Wells Fargo Jazz for Teens
Affordable online jazz training programPlay by your own rules! NJPAC's jazz training program has gone digital! Develop your own style and strengths as you work with our faculty of world-class professional musicians. You'll have group classes and perform live online with your ensemble. No previous jazz experience necessary-musicians and vocalists are welcome at any level of ability. Ages: 13 - 18
Dates:
Spring: Jan 9, 2021 - May 1, 2021 Class Times:
Saturday
11AM - 3PM
NJPAC
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07012
www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)