NJPAC's Virtual Winter/Spring Arts Education Program Announced

With the sudden shift away from in classroom learning and the primary focus on core curriculum areas, many schools' existing art and music programs have been put on hold or marginalized. With this in mind, NJPAC, a widely recognized leader in Arts Education and innovation, welcomes students from the entire state of New Jersey and from around the world to register for this year's affordable VIRTUAL world-class performing arts classes.

Arts Education Vice President, Jennifer Tsukayama explains, "During these uncertain times, students need an outlet where they can connect with other students, build new artistic communities and grow and create what is important to them through their art forms. It is a priority that we remove as many barriers to participation as reasonably possible. Our Saturday class offerings in jazz, acting, band and hip hop are taught with the care and talents of professionally recognized faculty and staff."

All students signing up for any Arts Education class are also invited for FREE class called, IN THE MIX, a virtual meetup where students can express themselves making new friends, find creative inspiration or engage in topics related to social change and current events in the world.

At NJPAC, students are the priority where they have an important role to play. Every student is invited to find their voice and share their story. For more information and registration visit: njpac.org/arts-education or call 973.941.8929.

Class descriptions:

Band Together

Virtual after-school band for kids and teens

Come play (from home)!

Are you a beginner or intermediate musician? This band is for you! Learn online from professionals and perform together in a final at-home concert. This partnership between NJPAC and NJSO is part of M.A.N.Y. (Music Advancement for Newark Area Youth).

Grades: 5 - 10

Dates:Full Year: Oct 6, 2020 - Apr 8, 2021(break from Dec 18, 2020 - Jan 4, 2021)

Class Times:Tuesdays & Thursdays3:30PM - 5PM



Act Out Loud

Affordable online acting class for kids and teens

Bring the house down (from home).

Form a virtual troupe with other actors your age! Brainstorm, write and perform your own material in our online theater. Learn storytelling, creative collaboration and acting essentials. No experience necessary-you already have everything you need to succeed.

Ages: 10 - 15

Dates:Spring: Jan 23, 2021 - May 8, 2021

Class Times:Saturdays10AM - 12PM

Hip Hop Arts & Culture

Affordable online class for kids and teens

Your voice, your style, your moves!

Hip Hop is for everyone, everywhere! In our fall session, you'll express yourself by making beats using music production apps, DJing at home, and beatboxing. No experience

Ages: 10 - 18

Class Times:Saturdays10AM - 12PM

Semester:Winter: January 23 - March 13Spring: April 10 - May 1510AM - 12PM

Tuition:Single Semester: $50Full Year: $150

Wells Fargo Jazz for Teens

Affordable online jazz training program

Play by your own rules!

NJPAC's jazz training program has gone digital! Develop your own style and strengths as you work with our faculty of world-class professional musicians. You'll have group classes and perform live online with your ensemble. No previous jazz experience necessary-musicians and vocalists are welcome at any level of ability.

Ages: 13 - 18Dates:Spring: Jan 9, 2021 - May 1, 2021

Class Times:Saturday11AM - 3PM

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07012

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)