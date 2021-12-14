NJPAC'S ANNUAL KWANZAA FESTIVAL Returns Free and Virtual, December 18

New Jersey Performing Arts Center celebrates Kwanza this year on Saturday, December 18, 2021. This year's virtual festival will be held on December 18, featuring online programs inspired by the principles of Kwanzaa.

Don't miss out on any of the fun! Tune in for panel discussions about social justice and Black theatre. Take an online class to explore African dance, Liturgical dance, Caribbean dance, capoeira, or Afrobeat. All attendees must RSVP in advance for the events by visiting NJPAC.org.



NJPAC's annual FREE Kwanzaa Family Festival will engage family members of all ages with activities dedicated to the Kwanzaa seven principles of Kwanzaa. They are Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).



"We are dancing, jamming, reading, talking and connecting to the arts from our hearts to yours."



Donna Walker-Kuhne, Senior Advisor, Community Engagement



Free Virtual Events

New Renaissance of Black Theatre



Sat. Dec 18 @ 10 AM

RSVP:

What is the collective responsibility of the next generation of Black theater makers as we enter into a new era of art? Centering the Kwanzaa principle of UJIMA (collective work and responsibility), this virtual panel discussion will explore the art of theatre and its new Renaissance through the eyes of emerging artists and leaders.

The panel will feature a variety of artists including Nicolette Lynch, Managing Director of Yendor Theatre Company, Ashley Nicole Baptiste, Associate Artistic Director of Jersey City Theater Center, Sheldon Steele, Founding Performing Arts Teacher at Great Oaks Charter School, and Daryl Stewart, Co-Founder of Vanguard Theatre Company. The conversation will be moderated by Ricardo Khan, Tony Award-winning Artistic Director and Co-Founder of the Crossroads Theatre Company. Our panelists, who are also members of the New Jersey Arts and Culture Administrators of Color network, will explore topics of balancing artistic practices with leadership responsibilities, creating new opportunities for collaboration, and preparing the next generation of artists for what the future holds.



Virtual Kwanzaa Movement

Sat. Dec 18 @ 11AM

RSVP

Ujima (collective work and responsibility)Explore a variety of virtual dance workshops in celebration of Kwanzaa. Movers of all levels are welcome!

West African Dance - Explore traditional African dance with a contemporary flare in this full body workout featuring live musicians. Get ready to sweat and have fun!

Sandella Malloy - Raised in Charleston, SC, Sandella Malloy is a dancer, teacher and choreographer. For over twenty five years, she has served as the Artistic Director of Harambee Dance Company which she co-founded with her husband, Frank Malloy.

Capoeira - Join us for a multigenerational and multilevel virtual workshop on the Afro-Brazilian martial art capoeira. The class is designed to encourage self-expression through movement, music, strategic thinking and structured play.

Jana Burton (Contramestra Amazonas) - Jana Burton, also known as Contramestra Amazonas, is one of the highest-ranking African American women in capoeira in the U.S and has been a featured teaching artist in capoeira philosophy, movement and song across the country as well internationally in the Caribbean, South America and Africa.

Afrobeats - Get ready to learn Afrobeat steps infused with West African, hip hop, jazz, funk, and dancehall choreography! Come break a sweat that you won't forget with the rhythms of popular music from Nigeria, Ghana and across the African continent.

Adeola Fashina - An educator with over 15 years of experience, Adeola Fashina is a renaissance performer and director of an arts-based afterschool program titled Expression Through Our Lenses. She is delighted to teach Afrobeats at NJPAC for the third year in a row.

Liturgical - In this spiritual session you will learn tangible tools to experience religious connection through dance.

Kandice N. Point-Du-Jour - With over 21 years of experience teaching in the NJ public school system, Kandice N. Point-Du-Jour is dedicated to providing students with a high quality dance education. Kandice is a member of Agape Family Worship Center Pastor Lawerence Powell where she serves as the director of the dance ministry.

Caribbean - Experience an upbeat dance fitness class filled with the sounds and movements of the Caribbean! You're guaranteed to have a great time and burn calories while you're at it.

Stephanie Antoine - Since 2014, Stephanie Antoine has been a licensed Zumba instructor with a passion for women's health and empowerment. She is the proud owner of Dance Fitness with Stephanie, LLC where she serves the community as a Health and Wellness Coach, and is also licensed in STRONG Nation (HIIT), Cardio Kickboxing, and Xtreme Hip Hop.

Health and Wellness In The Black Community With the Divine 9

Sat. Dec 18 @ 2:30 PM |

RSVP

Inspired by the Kwanzaa principle of Umoja (unity), this online panel discussion features local representatives from each of the original nine Black sororities and fraternities, collectively known as the "Divine Nine." This panel will explore how the African American community has been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, political disunity, economic disparity and access to equity in the workplace.

Participants will include Dr. Sean Flynn (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.), Dr. Kordai DeCoteau (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.), Dr. Derrick I. Wallace (Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.), Dr. Karma Warren (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.), Dr. Michael Murry (Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.), Vesta Godwin Clark (Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.), and Dr. Carlos Rodriguez (Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.).