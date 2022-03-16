NJPAC to Present PSEG True Diversity Film Series: Not Done: Women Remaking America

New Jersey Performing Arts Center invites you to join in a FREE Virtual Screening and panel discussion for Not Done: Women Remaking America, the next PSEG True Diversity Film Series. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Melissa Cooper, assistant history professor at Rutgers University-Newark and author of Making Gullah: A History of Sapelo Islanders, Race, and the American Imagination.



#MeToo. Time's Up. The Women's March. Black Lives Matter. Everywhere you look, women are changing the status quo-and we're far from finished. The Emmy-nominated PBS documentary Not Done charts the last five years of the women's movement and its re-energized, intersectional fight for equality. It features new interviews from the front lines of the feminist tidal wave, with Tarana Burke, Shonda Rhimes, Gloria Steinem, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, Joey Soloway and Tina Tchen.



NJPAC's PSEG True Diversity Film Series focuses on films that examine different aspects of the ongoing social justice movement. Our series follows a book club model: watch the selected films at your home, then come together with others online to discuss them with panelists who can offer context.



How to participate:

Register here: https://njpac-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tTx0Z7bSTiuoFI4YPEwHcA Click to watch from home on your own schedule: https://www.pbs.org/show/makers-women-who-make-america/ Join us for a virtual panel discussion at 7pm on Monday, March 21st



The panel will discuss the film, the women's movement and what's ahead on the horizon. Panelists include Paulette Brown, the first woman of color president of the American Bar Association and current Chair of the Board of the New Jersey Institute of Social Justice; Adriana Pacheco, the film editor of Not Done and other documentaries including Soul of a Nation, Philly DA and The Black Church: This is our story, this is our song; and Congressman Mikie Sherrill, graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, former Navy Pilot and former Assistant U.S. Attorney, now representing New Jersey's 11th Congressional District.