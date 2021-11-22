NJPAC to Offer Cyber Monday $25.00 Tickets To World-Class Performances, Close To Home

New Jersey Performing Arts Center known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home announces a Cyber Monday sale where guests can purchase $25 Tickets to more than twenty stellar performances. This special price starts Thursday, November 25 and ends at midnight on Nov 29. Please note that seating is restricted to certain areas of the theater. This offer is only available online by visiting njpac.org. Purchase Tickets by using the code CYBER at checkout.

Celebrate the season with holiday spectacular performances with must-see holiday shows by chart-topping and Grammy winner artists and their first-time shows at NJPAC. Sarah Brightman begins a new Christmas tradition with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour stopping at NJPAC on (Nov. 27) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY winners Amy Grant and MICHAEL W. SMITH are excited to reunite for their popular Christmas tour (Dec.5) Jane Lynch puts a fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the '50s and '60s with her friends TIM DAVIS, Kate Flannery, Tony Guerrero QUINTET in A Swingin' Little Christmas! (Dec.9.) and the traditional all-time holiday favorites THE NUTCRACKER STATE BALLET OF UKRAINE (Dec. 11) and MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS (Dec 15) or purchase holiday gifts for the ones you love to see Grammy Award winning Stephanie Mills AND THE WHISPERS (Jan.15), family favorites PEKING ACROBATS (March 12) or dance the night away with THE 90'S ALL STAR LATIN-FREESTYLE DANCE CONCERT (March 19)- these are just some of the NJPAC's spectacular line-up into 2022.

The Cyber Monday sale starts Thursday, November 25, 2021 - Monday, November 29 at midnight. Tickets to purchase these selected performances are available by visiting NJPAC.org using the passcode: Cyber at checkout.

Learn more at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).