NJPAC Spotlights Danny Elfman's Music From the Films of Tim Burton

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Danny Elfman's Music From the Films of Tim Burton on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.



A two-time Emmy Award winning production, including an appearance by Danny Elfman!Featuring music from Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Big Fish and others performed live by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.



Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton is a live concert spectacular. Legendary composer Danny Elfman's celebrated film scores are brought to life on stage by a full choir and orchestra, and enhanced by visionary Hollywood filmmaker Tim Burton's stunning visuals, including his original sketches, drawings and film clips, rendered in exquisite detail on the big screen.



From the three-decades-long partnership of two of Hollywood's top artists, Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton is a beloved exploration of the collaboration between music and storytelling in film.



Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton has sold-out performances around the world, including in Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Mexico City, Prague and Paris. In July 2015, it opened the Lincoln Center Festival with seven critically acclaimed performances.

Tickets to see Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton will go On-Sale Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You