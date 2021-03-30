Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NJPAC Presents SAVION GLOVER: DANCE, RESISTANCE & HISTORY

Since he was 11 years old,  Savion Glover has been a dance superstar, acknowledged as one of — if not the — leading interpreters of jazz tap.

Mar. 30, 2021  
Since he was 11 years old, Savion Glover has been a dance superstar, acknowledged as one of - if not the - leading interpreters of jazz tap. Starting with his appearance in Broadway's The Tap Dance Kid in 1985 and continuing to the present day, Savion's obvious brilliance as an artist has only been exceeded by his diligence as a scholar of the art form he practices so uniquely.

Join Savion and NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber for a conversation that will trace the history of tap through historical performances by the likes of Jimmy Slyde, George Hillman, Lon Chaney, Gregory Hines, Sammy Davis and Fred Astaire, examining not just their artistry, but the cultural and historical context in which these timeless works were created.

This FREE virtual conversation with music and dance is part of a new series at NJPAC: Every month, a special guest visits our virtual theater to share the work of performers they love. NJPAC's John Schreiber joins our featured guest in a wide-ranging discussion, taking a deep dive into the history of music, dance and theater - and the legendary artists who brought these genres to life.

Savion Glover is a Member of the NJPAC Board of Directors and has taught dance performance and choreography to the Arts Center's students for many years.

DETAILS:

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7PM

FREE EVENT: RSVP


