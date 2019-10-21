NJPAC Presents Comedian Stephen Lynch

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Stephen Lynch on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



When Stephen Lynch's first comedy-music album was released in 2000, it took off like wildfire. The lyrics roasted modern life with twisted wit, and-shocker!-the music was actually good. Following a now-classic Comedy Central special, Stephen's career launched into high gear with more albums, tours and festival appearances around the globe.



He even starred on Broadway, landing a Tony Award® nomination in the Adam Sandler role in The Wedding Singer. Don't miss his return to the stage with a brand-new set of hilarious original songs.



Tickets to see Stephen Lynch are On-Sale Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You