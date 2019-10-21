NJPAC Presents Comedian Stephen Lynch
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Stephen Lynch on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.
When Stephen Lynch's first comedy-music album was released in 2000, it took off like wildfire. The lyrics roasted modern life with twisted wit, and-shocker!-the music was actually good. Following a now-classic Comedy Central special, Stephen's career launched into high gear with more albums, tours and festival appearances around the globe.
He even starred on Broadway, landing a Tony Award® nomination in the Adam Sandler role in The Wedding Singer. Don't miss his return to the stage with a brand-new set of hilarious original songs.
Tickets to see Stephen Lynch are On-Sale Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.