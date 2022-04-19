NJPAC Hosts Ailey Day This Saturday

In advance of Alvin Ailey Dance's performance series at NJPAC (May 6-8), NJPAC hosts a special community day to celebrate Ailey. In what has become a favorite annual event for families in the Newark area, this free program attracts hundreds of children and adults for a fun morning of dance. Classes will include Beginner-Advanced dance workshops, learning parts of Ailey's iconic work Revelations, and movement classes in addition to visual arts and collaging classes.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

NJPAC is located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey; a short walk from the Newark Penn Station stop by Newark-bound PATH Train or Amtrak.



Attendees of all ages and dance levels are welcome. Teachers will include Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company members, Ailey Studio instructors, to name a few.



FREE. Advanced registration is encouraged. To register, visit NJPAC.org or visit NJPAC Box Office one hour prior to event. Proof of vaccination is required.

