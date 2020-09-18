NJPAC And Jazz Standard Present: Regina Carter SWING STATES: Harmony In The Battleground Hear All About It

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC presents Regina Carter on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18, 2020  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Regina Carter on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Regina Carter is a lot of things: She's a pioneering jazz violinist. She's a MacArthur Genius. She's the artistic director of NJPAC's Geri Allen Jazz Camp for young women. And on September 22, she'll appear online as part of the TD Jazz Series to talk about her thrilling new album, Swing States: Harmony In the Battleground. Producer Kabir Sehgal, drummer Harvey Mason and trumpeter John Daversa will join the conversation about this timely work that serves as a message of hope for the future of our democracy.

This program is curated by Seth Abramson, Rabbit Moon Productions, Inc.

Tune in Live on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Tune In Here.


