NJCYB Returns To The Centenary Stage Company Stage With THE NUTCRACKER

The New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet returns to Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre this holiday season with their production of The Nutcracker for their 22nd season. Professional dancers, current NJCYB members, and alumni offer performances on December 17 at 7:00 pm, December 18 at 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm, and December 19 at 3:00 pm.

These performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for The Nutcracker range from $17.50 - $30.50. For more information, or to purchase tickets go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Nutcracker is the story of a young girl and her Nutcracker Prince who battle the Mouse King and embark on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. This production features original choreography by Alexandra Thorpe and Ashley Cicala Feyrer, both formerNJCYB students, and current NJCYB Co-Executive and Artistic Directors.

"We are all beyond thrilled to perform live on-stage once again after cancelling the 2020 performance due to the pandemic," stated Ms. Thorpe. "Our performers have been working extra hard to offer our audience members a much-needed, exceptional holiday experience!"

The lead role of Clara will be danced by two 11-year-old young ladies, Lila D'Oliveira of Oxford, NJ and Kristina Gallagher of Independence, NJ. Both of these young dancers train for over 12 hours a week and are thrilled to be debuting in this coveted role!

Alexandra (Lexy) Limeburg, a NJCYB alum, will perform the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Ms. Limeburg performed in NJCYB's The Nutcracker in a variety of roles 2007 to 2015 and in 2019 she danced as the Snow Queen. Most recently she trained at Miami City Ballet School learning many Balanchine ballets including Raymonda Variations and Serenade and performed Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

This year's Prince will be performed by Ramon Gaitan. Mr. Gaitan has danced with Richmond Ballet, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Dayton Ballet and Jose Mateo Ballet Theatre to name a few. He's worked with choreographers such as Wayne McGregor, Ron De Jesus, and John Mark Owens at Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival.

Sara Seger, a founding company member of NJCYB, will again dance Arabian with her partner, Sebatino Verlezza. Ms. Seger has toured nationally and internationally with Battery Dance, RIOULT Dance NY, and performed at Lincoln Center Institute, The American Dance Guild, Cool NY Dance Festival, and more. Ms. Seger was also lead actress in the feature film, Nothing Serious: The Movie, directed by John Appleton.

Sebatino Verlezza has performed multiple works by May O'Donnell and is a certified teacher of the O'Donnell technique. Mr. Verlezza joined RIOULT Dance NY in 2012, under the direction of Pascal Rioult, and performed nationally and internationally with the company.

"The holidays just aren't the same without The Nutcracker," said Ms. Feyrer. "With over 50 dancers, this magical adventure offers stunning costumes, dazzling dancing, and classic holiday music by Tchaikovsky - it's a spectacle that's sure to delight the whole family!"

Centenary Stage Company is located on the campus of Centenary University, and is easily accessible from routes 46, 517, and 57, and parking is free. Ticket prices range from $17.50 to $30.50. Tickets can be purchased at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979-0900.

This announcement follows the success of NJCYB's 3rd Annual Ballet 5k and Tutu 2k fundraiser on October 10, 2021, in Hackettstown, NJ. Participants of varying ages had the option to run/walk in-person or virtually and were encouraged to wear their tutus. All funds generated by NJCYB are used to back the ballet company's mission of providing dance as an art form through education and professional performances while fostering individual growth and arts awareness.

New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet's The Nutcracker will run from December 17 through 19 in Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Performances will take place Friday, December 17 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, December 18 at 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm; and Sunday, December 19 at 3:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $17.50 - $30.50. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.