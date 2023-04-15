NJCU's 2023 B.F.A. Exhibition, CRESCENDO Opens Next Week

New Jersey City University (NJCU)'s annual B.F.A. exhibition - a culmination of the work of its 2023 Bachelor of Fine Arts graduates - will open in NJCU's two on-campus art galleries on April 22 and run through May 12. The 2023 event is entitled "Crescendo" and will offer a diverse output of artworks from clay sculpture to digital illustration.

The exhibition, which has continued to gradually expand over recent years, will open with a reception on Saturday, April 22 from 3-6 p.m., and will include three Friday afternoon artist talks - with a remote access option - on April 28, May 5, and May 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. The exhibition will be complemented by a website featuring artist statements and images.

The art exhibits will be held at the Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery, located at Hepburn Hall Room 323, at 2039 Kennedy Blvd. and the Visual Arts Building Gallery, located at 100 Culver Avenue on campus.

The opening reception is free, but space is limited and requires pre-registration here.

Participating artists are: Joseph Bachanes, Maria Barros, Paige Bishop, Kassandra Brown, Kayla Brown, Jonah Buonsanto, Adriana Crow, Jose DeLa Rosa, Heber Diaz, Margaret Deignan, Anya Dudley, Jonah Dunstan, Daniel Guiller, Madeline Herrera, Sofija (Alec) Kucere-Lavcivnoska, Fransheska Larios, Neil Nacamuli, Abigail Ostorva, Michael Pantaleon, Jhyda Pura-Quilla, Renee Ramos, Crystal Serrano, Lil Sloginski, Lucero Torres, Abraham Vasquez, Angel Velez, Merlee Vergara, and Tionna Watson.



Hours for both galleries are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. and by appointment, by emailing gallery@njcu.edu.



About NJCU

New Jersey City University is an institution of higher learning dedicated to the development of our students, our city, our communities, and our state. We are a game-changing force for our students and have been recognized as one of the top colleges in the nation improving their upward economic mobility. Whether enrolled in one of our undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral programs at our three locations, NJCU students have access to an affordable, diverse environment, and an exceptionally supportive faculty. This prepares them to go on to become the next generation of workers and leaders who improve their communities and the State of New Jersey.