NJ Playwright Debuts FRANKENSTEIN Spin-Off

Just in time for #SpookySeason, New Jersey Playwright/Actor Michael Gardiner has crafted his own version of Mary Shelley's classic tale. His new play, Frankenstein Unbound, explores a "what-if" scenario: what if Victor Frankenstein completed his animation of The Bride?

The first sci-fi novel has been adapted numerous times into movies, plays, and other media, but this version is sure to be the first of its kind. Focused on Victor's 'building' of the Bride and what comes after, this new play explores the modern Promotheus with plenty of references to the Bible, Shakespeare, and other classic literature. Note:due to strong language and mature themes, viewer discretion is strongly advised!

Black Box Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ will host a ONE NIGHT ONLY staged reading of Frankenstein Unbound, with a talk-back after on Saturday October 2 at 8pm. Come be a part of new play development and kick off the Halloween season!Michael Gardiner is a New Jersey-based actor, director, writer, and teaching artist. Please visit www.michael-gardiner.com for more information.