NJ PBS Broadcasts Four New Jersey Symphony Concerts

NJ PBS broadcasts four New Jersey Symphony programs this spring, including performances with Music Director Xian Zhang, superstar soprano Renée Fleming, Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain and acclaimed violinist Augustin Hadelich, as well as Peter and the Wolf in concert with animation and narration.

Peter and the Wolf airs April 13 at 8 pm. In Prokofiev's 1936 orchestral fairytale Peter and the Wolf, instruments portray the characters in the tale of a mischievous boy and a hapless wolf. The program features concert footage of the New Jersey Symphony recorded on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, along with animation following each of the characters in the story. José Luis Domínguez conducts; Tiana Camacho narrates. 7 Wonders Cinema produced and edited the virtual concert.

Concert information is available at njsymphony.org/peter.

Art Is Essential airs May 3 at 9:30 pm. The program showcases the Symphony's 2021-22 opening-weekend concert-the orchestra's return to performing for live audiences following pandemic-related cancelations. Zhang conducts a celebratory program featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, Daniel Bernard Roumain's Voodoo Violin Concerto and the world premiere of Michael Abels' Emerge. Roumain solos in his own concerto. Purple Critter Media produced and edited the program, recorded live at the Symphony's concerts on October 8 and 10 at NJPAC.

Concert information is available at njsymphony.org/njsymphonyreturns.

A Woman's Voice: Renée Fleming with the New Jersey Symphony airs May 8 at 8 pm. Among the greatest sopranos ever to grace the stage, Renée Fleming joins the New Jersey Symphony for her first performance of Wagner's Wesendonck Lieder. The concert, led by Zhang, also features Wagner's Siegfried Idyll and the Adagietto from Bizet's L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1. The program features original poems by young New Jersey-born poets: "Elizabeth, NJ" by Michelle Moncayo and "The Deciphered World" by Jane Wong. Purple Critter Media produced and edited the program.

Concert information is available at njsymphony.org/fleming.

Beethoven & Saint-Georges airs May 10 at 9:30 pm. Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich performs the Chevalier de Saint-Georges' Violin Concerto in A Major, Op. 5, No. 2, and Beethoven's Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 2. Nicholas McGegan conducts the program, which also features Saint-Georges' Overture to L'amante anonyme and Beethoven's Second Symphony. Purple Critter Media produced and edited the program, recorded live at the Symphony's concerts on October 14 and 16 at NJPAC.

Concert information is available at njsymphony.org/saintgeorges.

Longtime New Jersey Symphony audio engineer and multiple Grammy Award winner Tim Martyn recorded and mixed the audio for these concerts. David Frost, a 16-time Grammy winner and regular producer for the Metropolitan Opera mixed the audio for Fleming's performance.

Schedule information is available at njtvonline.org/schedule.

Local listings are available at njtvonline.org/about/where-to-watch.

For more on 7 Wonders Cinema, visit 7wonders.com. For more on Purple Critter Media, visit purplecritter.us.