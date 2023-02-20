NENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male Cast

Jersey Shore based NENAproductions Theater Project announces an all-male identifying cast for its spring production of Euripides' Greek tragedy, MEDEA. Directly in line with NENA's mission, NENAproductions Theater Project strives to produce classic and seldom seen theatrical pieces that provoke meaningful discussions about the human condition.

The fully staged production of MEDEA, adapted by Robinson Jeffers is the next step in a year-long project exploring the play and its examination of our societal mores. The themes of betrayal and revenge play out in one of theater's most memorable stories.

Among the most powerful and enduring of Greek tragedies, Medea centers on the myth of Jason, leader of the Argonauts, who has won the dragon-guarded treasure of the Golden Fleece with the help of the sorceress Medea. Having married Medea and fathered her two children, Jason abandons her for a more favorable match, never suspecting the terrible revenge she will take.

NENA is mounting this show to see what the significance of gender play is in the classic piece. With hopes that the production empassions theatergoers with the non-traditional casting, audience talkbacks will take place following each performance.

MEDEA will play four performances at The Jersey Shore Arts Center at the entrance to Ocean Grove, NJ, Thursday through Saturday, March 9 - 11 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 PM.

NENA veteran Ray Dademo takes on the titular role of Medea, returning to the JSAC stage following starring roles in Anyone Can Whistle and Dracula. Sean Openshaw, also no stranger to the company will appear as Jason. Sean was seen here as Leaf Coneybear in Spelling Bee, and appeared in Company, Into the Woods, Cabaret, and Chicago.

The cast is completed with NENA company members Anthony Preuster, Dan Rice, Brian Craig, and Peter Schaus, as well as newcomers Blaise Lucarelli, Jameson Green, and Ron Magason.

Medea is directed by NENA Artistic Director Nick Montesano with Donna Korczak Craig assisting.

All seats are $25.00 available from www.ticketleap.com.