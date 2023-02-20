Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male Cast

The fully staged production of MEDEA, adapted by Robinson Jeffers is the next step in a year-long project exploring the play and its examination of our societal mores.

Feb. 20, 2023  

NENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male Cast

Jersey Shore based NENAproductions Theater Project announces an all-male identifying cast for its spring production of Euripides' Greek tragedy, MEDEA. Directly in line with NENA's mission, NENAproductions Theater Project strives to produce classic and seldom seen theatrical pieces that provoke meaningful discussions about the human condition.

The fully staged production of MEDEA, adapted by Robinson Jeffers is the next step in a year-long project exploring the play and its examination of our societal mores. The themes of betrayal and revenge play out in one of theater's most memorable stories.

Among the most powerful and enduring of Greek tragedies, Medea centers on the myth of Jason, leader of the Argonauts, who has won the dragon-guarded treasure of the Golden Fleece with the help of the sorceress Medea. Having married Medea and fathered her two children, Jason abandons her for a more favorable match, never suspecting the terrible revenge she will take.

NENA is mounting this show to see what the significance of gender play is in the classic piece. With hopes that the production empassions theatergoers with the non-traditional casting, audience talkbacks will take place following each performance.

MEDEA will play four performances at The Jersey Shore Arts Center at the entrance to Ocean Grove, NJ, Thursday through Saturday, March 9 - 11 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 PM.

NENA veteran Ray Dademo takes on the titular role of Medea, returning to the JSAC stage following starring roles in Anyone Can Whistle and Dracula. Sean Openshaw, also no stranger to the company will appear as Jason. Sean was seen here as Leaf Coneybear in Spelling Bee, and appeared in Company, Into the Woods, Cabaret, and Chicago.

The cast is completed with NENA company members Anthony Preuster, Dan Rice, Brian Craig, and Peter Schaus, as well as newcomers Blaise Lucarelli, Jameson Green, and Ron Magason.

Medea is directed by NENA Artistic Director Nick Montesano with Donna Korczak Craig assisting.

All seats are $25.00 available from www.ticketleap.com.




NiCori Studios & Productions To Present Next MUSIC AT THE MANSION March 26 Photo
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present Next MUSIC AT THE MANSION March 26
NiCori Studios & Productions has announced the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series 'Music at the Mansion' at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm. 
Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center Photo
Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
First look photos! The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, celebrates Black History Month with the World Premiere production of The Chef. Written by Larry Americ Allen and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., the spirited, romantic novel play will run one final weekend: February 24–26.
ONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This Month Photo
ONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This Month
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5.
Classic Rock Band AMERICA to Play State Theatre of New Jersey in March Photo
Classic Rock Band AMERICA to Play State Theatre of New Jersey in March
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey will present classic rock band, America on Friday, March 3 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$229.  

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Next MonthState Theatre New Jersey Presents CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Next Month
February 21, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Champions of Magic on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm. The Champions of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that must be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. 
NENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male CastNENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male Cast
February 20, 2023

Jersey Shore based NENAproductions Theater Project announces an all-male identifying cast for its spring production of Euripides' Greek tragedy, MEDEA. Directly in line with NENA's mission, NENAproductions Theater Project strives to produce classic and seldom seen theatrical pieces that provoke meaningful discussions about the human condition.
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present Next MUSIC AT THE MANSION March 26NiCori Studios & Productions To Present Next MUSIC AT THE MANSION March 26
February 20, 2023

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series 'Music at the Mansion' at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm. 
Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts CenterPhotos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
February 20, 2023

First look photos! The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, celebrates Black History Month with the World Premiere production of The Chef. Written by Larry Americ Allen and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., the spirited, romantic novel play will run one final weekend: February 24–26.
ONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This MonthONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This Month
February 20, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5.
share