Mystic Vision Players Present KICKING AND SWEARING One Act Festival
Union County's Mystic Vision Players will be presenting two programs of an eclectic variety of one act plays in their 6th season of the KICKING AND SWEARING FESTIVAL - coming to the handsomely appointed Hamilton Stage at Union County Performing Arts Center - 360 Hamilton Ave., Rahway, NJ.
The festival, billed as featuring insightful writings that include original comedy, tragedy, satire, and sci-fi short plays, will be held from Thursday, January 30th until Saturday, February 1st in a two-program format. Those pieces chosen for the event include:
Program A:
• 4 Horses of the Apocalypse by Matthew Weaver (dir. Bobby Devarona)
• All The Things by Scott Sickles (dir. Sherry Lilenfeld)
• Closure by Kathi Troy (dir. Kathi Troy)
• Coaster by Scott Mullen (dir. Amanda Thorn)
• The Greater & Lesser Edmunds of the World by Scott Sickles (dir. Jerome Arthur John)
• Just Desserts by Noelle Gizzi (dir. Jerome Arthur John)
• Lucy's Greatest Scheme by Richard Fowler (dir. Sherry Lilenfeld)
• Notes Over an Undercast Sky by Scott Sickles (dir. Howard Whitmore)
• Only Make Believe by Jon Heron (dir. Bobby Devarona)
• Pings and Needles by Pearl Lee with Thomas Ryan Ward (dir. Jerome Arthur John).
This program plays Thursday, January 30th @ 8 pm.
Program B:
• The Case of the Missing Identity by Richard Fowler (dir. Tori Clemens)
• The Prince Street Story by Jon Heron (dir. Bobby Devarona)
• The Ugliest Guy by Jon Heron (dir. Tori Clemens)
• Violet's Avocado or Martha Goes Down by Thomas Ryan Ward (dir. Howard Whitmore)
• Whispers In The Woods by Matthew Weaver (dir. Susan Shubeck)
• A Hero by Jon Heron (dir. Lydia Szlasa)
• Desperate Measures by Jeanne Johnston (dir. Tori Clemens)
• Fade To White by Scott Sickles (dir. Howard Whitmore)
• Mind Your P's and Q's by Matthew Weaver (dir. Jared Kelner)
• Muy Caliente by Evan Krachman (dir. Nieves Ovalles)
• Orchids and Heat by Scott Sickles (dir. Jared Kelner)
This program plays Friday, January 31st @ 8 pm.
Both Programs A and B will be presented Saturday, February 1st starting @ 2 pm.
Tickets are $15 for Thurs & Fri, $20 for Sat and can be purchased online at ucpac.org or by contacting the Box Office at (732) 499-8226 or boxoffice@ucpac.org. Learn more about Mystic Vision Players at their website: mysticvisionplayers.com.