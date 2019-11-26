Music Mountain Theatre Opens Tenth Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Music Mountain Theatre presents the tenth annual Production of A Christmas Carol.

The musical is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story with music and lyrics written by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens. It had a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, and is a holiday tradition here at Music Mountain Theatre for the tenth year in a row.

David Whiteman reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge for his 10th year. Joining him for the annual production are Music Mountain Theatre's artistic directors Jordan Brennan and Louis Palena who also directed and choreographed the production. Denise Carr , Lucy Fisher, Gary Garafola Jill Gibilisco, Michele Lazarczyk, McAfee Madding and Sharon Rudda complete the 10 year veterans.

The cast is comprised of over 60 adults, teens and children many of whom are part of families who love to perform together in this holiday tradition. Finn Grushow of Lambertville reprises his role of Tiny Tim along with his sister Kira and their Dad Alex joins them for his 1st time this year.

A Christmas Carol opens Friday November 29 and runs through Sunday December 15. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm.

Wear your best holiday "ugly" sweater and enter the contest on December 7th at 3pm.

December 14th at 3:00pm will be an ASL Interpreted performance.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1484 Rt.179 in Lambertville, NJ.

Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors, students and military. Call box office at 609 397 3337 or order on line at www.musicmountaintheatre.org





