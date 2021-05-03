Music Mountain Theatre Opens THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Music Mountain Theatre will continue their 2021 Spring Season with The Last 5 Years premiering May 7th. The show will run for 6 performances ending on May 16th. The Theatre will continue at 50% indoor capacity while also offering the option to stream at home. For the safety of patrons, The Theatre blocks off seats to allow for social distancing between groups.

Inspired by the composer's own troubled marriage, this musical story explores a five-year relationship between Jamie (Karl Weigand), a rising novelist, and Cathy (Jen Fischer), a struggling performer. The storytelling juxtaposes Jamie's chronological account against Cathy's memories told in reverse. The characters only interact once, on the day of their wedding, dealing out equal parts joy, heartbreak, and monotony.

Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. For more information on our safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.