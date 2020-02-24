Music Mountain Theatre Opens INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods is a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales in a musical format that follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel-all tied together by an original story.

The story involves a childless baker and his wife's endeavor to lift a witch's curse by journeying into the woods to collect the cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, the hair as yellow as corn, and the slipper as pure as gold. Along the way, they encounter classic fairy tale characters, and learn the responsibility that comes with getting what you want. The musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine debuted in San Diego at the Old Globe Theatre in 1986 and premiered on Broadway on November 5, 1987, where it won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical.

The cast includes Artistic Director Louis Palena as the Baker, Lauren Brader as Baker's Wife, Libby Kane as the Witch and young Skyler Carter as the Narrator. Many of MMT's resident Company members perform in the musical directed and costumed by Artistic Director Jordan Brennan

Into the Woods opens Friday February 28 and runs through March 15. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm. Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors, military and students. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.musicmlountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609 397 3337. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 Rt. 179 in Lambertville, NJ 08530





