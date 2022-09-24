Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mt Tabor Arts to Present Jordan Wolfe's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! in October

Performances are October 7 and 9 at 7pm.

Sep. 24, 2022  

Mt Tabor Arts to Present Jordan Wolfe's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! in October

HORROR! BLOODSHED! BELTNG! ​

Back by popular demand, Jordan Wolfe's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! is a sidesplitting rock n' roll comedy sendup of the legendary 1968 zombie film. Performances are October 7 and 9 at 7pm.

Facing a growing mob of strange, bloodthirsty creatures, three couples seek refuge in an abandoned house...but will they survive the night!? With an infectious original score NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! has been called this generation's Little Shop of Horrors!

Cast includes André Williams, Susie Paplow, Jackie Nuzzo, Dan Drew, Billy Mills and Dawn Lau. In the Mt Tabor Tabernacle 26 Simpson Ave Mt Tabor NJ 07878

For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198936®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevents%2F15021?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


