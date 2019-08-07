Morristown Residents Will Fullman And Mina Rizzo Win MPAC Volunteer Awards

Will Fullman of Morristown and Mina Rizzo of Morristown were acknowledged for their volunteer service to Mayo Performing Arts Center at its annual Volunteer picnic.



Will Fullman of Morristown was named Volunteer of the Year for his dedicated service to the organization. He has been a volunteer at MPAC since 2009. "Will is that always smiling, positive ticket taker that is so charming!" said Erin Pach, MPAC's Front of House Director. "Patrons love seeing him and he is always attentive and calm and makes patrons feel welcomed. He is so respected by his fellow volunteers that they gave him a standing ovation when he was announced as our volunteer of the year because they all felt nobody deserved more than him."



Mina Rizzo of Morristown was honored for most days volunteered, a record 202 performances in one year. She has been an MPAC volunteer for 11 years and has earned the title of Head Usher. As Head Usher, she helps House Management with attendance on performance days and instructs the volunteers of their duties for the evening. "Mina is a fixture at Door 2," Pach says. "She is House Management's right arm, especially when it's busy. She knows exactly what needs to get done and when. She makes sure everyone upholds the professionalism MPAC represents. Having set a record with over 200 performances, we had to create a new award category!"



All volunteers were honored and cited for their service at the picnic.



"Volunteers such as Will and Mina are true representatives of the tireless assistance that all of our volunteers provide our organization," added Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "We thank all of our volunteers for making MPAC a welcoming place for our patrons."



MPAC has over 150 individuals who volunteer at the Theatre for a variety of duties, such as ticket scanners, concessionaires and ushers.



Sign-ups for next season are ongoing, with training in September. If you have an interest in the performing arts and enjoy working with the public, MPAC invites invited interested individuals to join our corps of volunteers. For more information about volunteer, please contact Erin Pach at epach@mayoarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You