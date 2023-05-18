Morris Museum Sets 2023 Season Of Jazz On The Back Deck

In its fourth year, Jazz on the Back Deck and Lot of Strings Music Festival return to the Morris Museum's Back Deck with a lineup of familiar favorites alongside exciting debuts. The season features some of the most exciting jazz and classical artists for patrons to enjoy as they watch the sun set on the hills of Morris County.

Since launching in July 2020, The Back Deck has presented over 60 performances of critically acclaimed artists, welcomed nearly 10,000 patrons, and received critical praise from local and national media. The New York Times described the scene as "players framed by a beautiful sunset behind rolling hills on a mild night... it was joyous to be in Jersey." The series has presented established artists and rising stars with several ensembles going on to receive Grammy nominations. Now an established part of the regional cultural landscape, the Museum's elevated parking deck has become known for glamorous tailgates and world-class music each summer.

"The Back Deck began as an experiment and was born out of determination to continue to connect artists with audiences during the most difficult of periods. Today the Back Deck continues to thrive because audiences have fallen in love with the experience of exceptional musical talent in this quirky yet lovely setting that is quintessentially Jersey." stated Brett Wellman Messenger, Curatorial Director of Live Arts at the Morris Museum.

Local legend, Antoinette Montague opens the season on June 22. Highlights include the return of Met Museum Quartet-in-Residence, ETHEL; Evan Sherman Big Band; and debuts by the critically acclaimed Dover Quartet, Black Oak Ensemble and Galvin Cello Quartet. Below is the full schedule.

Back Deck 2023 Schedule

The Antoinette Montague Experience || June 22 at 7:30 PM

Don Braden Big Band and Quartet || June 29 at 7:30 PM

Martin Pizzarelli and Friends || July 13 at 7:30 PM

Ethel || July 18 at 7:30

Dover Quartet || July 22 at 7:30

Amani || July 27 at 7:30 PM

Black Oak Ensemble || August 3 at 7:30 PM

Evan Sherman Big Band || August 10 at 7:30

Alla Boara || August 19 at 7:30 PM

Galvin Cello Quartet || August 26 at 7:30

For tickets and information: Click Here