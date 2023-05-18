Morris Museum Sets 2023 Season Of Jazz On The Back Deck

Local legend, Antoinette Montague opens the season on June 22.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event Photo 3 Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event
Review: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and Rela Photo 4 Review: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and Relationships

Review: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and Relationships

In its fourth year, Jazz on the Back Deck and Lot of Strings Music Festival return to the Morris Museum's Back Deck with a lineup of familiar favorites alongside exciting debuts. The season features some of the most exciting jazz and classical artists for patrons to enjoy as they watch the sun set on the hills of Morris County.

Since launching in July 2020, The Back Deck has presented over 60 performances of critically acclaimed artists, welcomed nearly 10,000 patrons, and received critical praise from local and national media. The New York Times described the scene as "players framed by a beautiful sunset behind rolling hills on a mild night... it was joyous to be in Jersey." The series has presented established artists and rising stars with several ensembles going on to receive Grammy nominations. Now an established part of the regional cultural landscape, the Museum's elevated parking deck has become known for glamorous tailgates and world-class music each summer.

"The Back Deck began as an experiment and was born out of determination to continue to connect artists with audiences during the most difficult of periods. Today the Back Deck continues to thrive because audiences have fallen in love with the experience of exceptional musical talent in this quirky yet lovely setting that is quintessentially Jersey." stated Brett Wellman Messenger, Curatorial Director of Live Arts at the Morris Museum.

Local legend, Antoinette Montague opens the season on June 22. Highlights include the return of Met Museum Quartet-in-Residence, ETHEL; Evan Sherman Big Band; and debuts by the critically acclaimed Dover Quartet, Black Oak Ensemble and Galvin Cello Quartet. Below is the full schedule.

Back Deck 2023 Schedule

The Antoinette Montague Experience || June 22 at 7:30 PM

Don Braden Big Band and Quartet || June 29 at 7:30 PM

Martin Pizzarelli and Friends || July 13 at 7:30 PM

Ethel || July 18 at 7:30

Dover Quartet || July 22 at 7:30

Amani || July 27 at 7:30 PM

Black Oak Ensemble || August 3 at 7:30 PM

Evan Sherman Big Band || August 10 at 7:30

Alla Boara || August 19 at 7:30 PM

Galvin Cello Quartet || August 26 at 7:30

For tickets and information: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

World Premiere of Kate Hamills THE SCARLET LETTER & More Set for Two River Theater 202 Photo
World Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLET LETTER & More Set for Two River Theater 2023/2024 Season

Two River Theater has announced its 2023/2024 30th Anniversary Season. This will be the first slate of programming at Two River for new Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.

Xiomaros Morris Museum Exhibition Showcases Washingtons Iconic Headquarters Photo
Xiomaro's Morris Museum Exhibition Showcases Washington's Iconic Headquarters

A thought-provoking exhibition at a New Jersey museum showcases the photography of Xiomaro, a New York Artist.

Natalie Merchant and Orchestra of St. Lukes perform together at NJPAC Photo
Natalie Merchant and Orchestra of St. Luke's perform together at NJPAC

North to Shore Music Festival presents An Evening with NATALIE MERCHANT as she brings her Keep Your Courage Tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. 

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Welcomes Music Icon Patti LaBelle, December 10 Photo
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Welcomes Music Icon Patti LaBelle, December 10

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes music icon Patti LaBelle to Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, December 10th at 7:00 p.m.


More Hot Stories For You

World Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLET LETTER & More Set for Two River Theater 2023/2024 SeasonWorld Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLET LETTER & More Set for Two River Theater 2023/2024 Season
Xiomaro's Morris Museum Exhibition Showcases Washington's Iconic HeadquartersXiomaro's Morris Museum Exhibition Showcases Washington's Iconic Headquarters
Natalie Merchant and Orchestra of St. Luke's perform together at NJPACNatalie Merchant and Orchestra of St. Luke's perform together at NJPAC
BergenPAC Special Needs Students Showcase ReturnsBergenPAC Special Needs Students Showcase Returns

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performance Arts Center (5/06-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blithe Spirit
The Lord Stirling Theater Company (6/02-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ARETHA, A Tribute
Morven Museum & Garden (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opening Night – TIME FOR THREE
Morven Museum & Garden (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Water By The Spoonful
Eagle Theatre (5/04-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You