Morris Museum Closes Today For Indefinite Period

Executive Director, Cleveland Johnson announced that The Morris Museum will close to the public, beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. Responding to the COVID-19 crisis, in accordance with federal, state, and local recommendations the museum joins the rest of the NJ's arts organizations in prioritiziing the health and safety of its staff and the public. All live performances, including the popular Live Arts series, which included Phyllis Chen's Automatoys, Thaddeus Phillps' Inflatable Space and Hai-Ting Chinn's Science Fair, have been postponed until later in the year.

"While our doors are closed, we look forward to finding unique, creative ways to serve you, our public. We'll be exploring virtual opportunities to connect you to the dozens of artists and performers, whom we had planned to showcase for you in person this spring. We're working on engaging activities that can occupy homebound children and caretakers." Dr. Johnson said. "In the meantime, I invite you to follow and engage with us through our social-media platforms. In times like these, we know across history that the Arts have always been a meaningful mirror of society and an outlet for personal expression. I hope the Morris Museum, in the days ahead, can play some small role in maintaining our human connection, uplifting our spirits, and empowering us all to be our better selves."

Please visit the museum's website: https://morrismuseum.org for updates and new, virtual ways to connect through social media.





