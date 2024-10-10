Moorestown Arts Center To Host A Jazz Concert This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perkins Center House Concert Series will feature acoustic performances of Folk, Roots Music, and Jazz with an International flavor on Friday, October 18, 8:00 – 10:30 p.m. p.m. ET at Perkins Center for the Arts, 395 King's Highway, Moorestown, New Jersey.

Waterside Vibes, an acoustic ensemble dedicated to playing eclectic jazz, will perform an intimate concert in South Jersey at Perkins Center for the Arts' historic Tudor mansion in Moorestown.

House Concert series of acoustic performances featuring folk, roots music, and jazz with an international flavor.

Led by New York-based multi-instrumentalist educator and performer (percussion and piano), Nat Aguilar, Waterside Vibes plays a mix of jazz, funk, soul, and world music.

Note this concert is rescheduled for Oct. 18 due to the Yom Kippur holiday.

Learn more.

About the Perkins Folklife Center

The Perkins Folklife Center is one of five regional Folklife Centers supported by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA). Our mission is to contribute to the rich tapestry of our collective experience by providing vibrant, inclusive spaces where artists of all backgrounds can thrive, collaborate and innovate.

About Perkins Center for the Arts

Perkins Center for the Arts is a regional multi-disciplinary arts education center with locations in Moorestown and Collingswood, New Jersey. With a mission to enrich lives, inspire life-long learning, and cultivate intercultural experiences, Perkins Center for the Arts offers a music conservatory, visual and performing arts classes, exhibitions, concerts, artist-led school residency programs, summer camp, Folklife Center, and community enrichment projects. Visit www.perkinsarts.org.

Comments