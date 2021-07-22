Montclair Orchestra Percussion Ensemble Will Perform at the Morris Museum Next Month

The Montclair Orchestra Percussion Ensemble will perform on Sunday, August 1 at 8:00 pm. The Orchestra visits the Morris Museum with a new twist on percussion. Montclair Orchestra student Fellows and professional Mentors make up part of the New York Percussion Group, an ensemble of freelance musicians in the New York metropolitan area.

In this unique and engaging program, The Montclair Orchestra will present a diverse range of works arranged especially for percussion ensemble, from classical pieces by Tchaikovsky, Richard Strauss and Bizet, to the rags and popular music of Joplin, Gershwin and George Hamilton Green.

Bachtrack described the Lot of Strings experience this way:

"Spectators with their folding chairs, wine glasses and food baskets reminded me of the ambience of the Tanglewood Festival's lawn on a sunny afternoon. The sunset, as seen through the branches of a huge pine, was as spectacular."

Tickets: All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 6:30PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access season-wide. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

To purchase tickets online: https://morrismuseum.org/events/the-montclair-orchestra-percussion-ensemble/

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.