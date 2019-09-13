Montclair Film Announces 9th Annual Benefit Event Featuring Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Montclair Film, New Jersey's leading film non-profit, today announced that Stephen Colbert, host of CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," will host an evening with eleven-time Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in downtown Newark, NJ on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8:00 PM. This event made possible with support from Rao's Homemade.



Tickets begin at $79.50 and will go on sale Monday, September 16

at 10:00 AM to Montclair Film members. American Express members

will receive pre-sale access on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 AM, with public ticket sales beginning on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 AM. Public tickets will be available by telephone at 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722), at the NJPAC Box Office at One Center Street in downtown Newark, and online at www.njpac.org and ticketmaster.com.



Montclair Film is partnering with Charitybuzz for a special auction for this event. The winner and three guests will enjoy a table for four (4) at the pre-show VIP reception, a backstage meet and greet and photo with Stephen and Julia, box seats for the live event, the opportunity to ask the first question from the stage during the Q+A portion of the show, and VIP tickets for four (4) to attend The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert to be scheduled at the winner's convenience. For more details and to bid on this extraordinary package, visit http://bit.ly/2019StephenJuliaCharityBuzz



All proceeds from this special evening will benefit Montclair Film, a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization that hosts the annual Montclair Film Festival (May 1-10, 2020), as well as year-round film education, cinema, and community programs that reach over 43,000 patrons a year.



"From her celebrated work on Seinfeld to her record-setting run on Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the great performers of all time and having her join Stephen Colbert onstage promises to be absolutely brilliant," said Montclair Film Executive Director Tom Hall. "This event is our biggest night of the year and provides our non-profit organization with vital support that allows us to deliver world class film, media literacy, and education programs to our patrons and students. We're are incredibly grateful to Stephen, Julia, and our friends at NJPAC for their generosity in making this event possible. It is going to be an unforgettable evening."



"NJPAC has welcomed Presidents Clinton and Obama to Prudential Hall, and we're thrilled to now add 'President Meyer' to our list of visiting heads of state," said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC. "All joking aside, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the premier actresses of our era. I can't wait to see what happens when she joins forces with her fellow Second City alum Stephen Colbert! Montclair Film's annual fundraisers with Stephen and his friends have become among the most eagerly anticipated events of the Arts Center's season, and this year's may be the most entertaining yet."









