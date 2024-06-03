Mile Square Theatre Presents Ophira Eisenberg and Chris Gethard for PARENTING IS A JOKE Live Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MILE SQUARE THEATRE will present an evening of comedy featuring comedians Ophira Eisenberg,Chris Gethard and Adira Amram. The performers will each do a set of comedy and chat with Ophira for a live recording of her podcast “Parenting is a Joke.” This evening will occur at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030) on Friday, June 14th at 7PM. Tickets are $35 and available at milesquaretheatre.org.

Parenting is a Joke is a podcast that delves into the madness and hilarity of parenting. Touring comedian, author, and well-known host Ophira Eisenberg delves into the subject with hard-working working comedians and celebrities about how they manage the unpredictability of a creative career with the unpredictability of raising kids: the weird hours, the travel, the touring — how do they do it?! In the live edition of the podcast, the conversations, games, spirited advice, and standup comedy all happen in front of a live audience.

More than ever, parents need a laugh. Parenting is a Joke is a smart comedy-forward podcast hosted by 2024 Webby Award honoree Ophira Eisenberg, where she goes right to the source of laughs by talking to parents who just happen to be comedians, artists, and celebrities. These conversations are down-to-earth and refreshing, celebrating the madness of raising smart empathetic kids while still pursuing your creative dreams and highlighting some of the less traditional paths to parenthood (IVF, adoption, blended families, becoming a parent at an older age) all while relishing and poking fun at the reality that no one really knows what they're doing—but we are all really trying!

Ophira Eisenberg is a Canadian-born standup comedian, writer, and host. She hosted NPR's comedy trivia show Ask Me Another for 9-years, where she interviewed and played silly games with hundreds of celebrities including Sir Patrick Stewart, Awkwafina, Rosie Perez, Yo-Yo Ma, Bob The Drag Queen, Nick Kroll, Chelsea Handler, Jim Gaffigan, Michael C. Hall, and so many others.

Chris Gethard is a comedian, actor and author. He's the host of the “Beautiful/ Anonymous” podcast, the former host of “The Chris Gethard Show”, and wrote and starred in the HBO special “Career Suicide”. He also hosts the podcast “New Jersey Is The World”, a celebration of his home state. In 2023, Chris released his hour, “Chris Gethard: Father and the Sun”, on Audible. In 2021, Comedy Dynamics released Chris' comedy special, “Chris Gethard: Half My Life”, which is a hybrid tour documentary and stand-up special shot in a variety of DIY spaces and independent venues all over the country in 2019. Chris has been seen on television shows such as “Space Force”, “The Office”, “Broad City”, “Parks and Recreation”, and “Inside Amy Schumer”. He's also been seen in films such as “The Other Guys”, “The Heat”, “Ghostbusters”, “Anchorman 2”, “Out of Office”, and was one of the stars of Mike Birbiglia's “Don't Think Twice”. Chris can also be seen in the HBO Max documentary “Class Action Park”. Chris is also the author of the books “Weird NY”, “A Bad Idea I'm About to Do”, “Lose Well”, “Dad on Pills”, “The Lonely Dad Conversations”, and “Dad at Peace”. Known for his raw honesty and storytelling skills, Chris has been featured on “This American Life” multiple times.

Tickets are $35 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance.

