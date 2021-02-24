Mile Square Theatre In Partnership With All For One Theater Presents VIRTUAL IMPOSSIBILITIES

Mile Square Theatre teams up with All For One Theater to present Virtual Impossibilities, a unique online performance by mentalist Eric Walton.

Virtual Impossibilities is Eric's fully interactive, online performance of mentalism. In this highly engaging virtual show, Eric presents many of the same astonishing feats of mentalism and mind-reading that have made him one of New York City's top mentalists.

Eric has carefully adapted material from his vast, live performance repertoire to suit the virtual platform, and has also developed entirely new routines, tailored specifically for virtual audiences. Far from being mere passive viewers of the show, the audiences for Virtual Impossibilities participate actively in the performance, engaging and interacting directly with Eric throughout the experience.

"This is the third time Eric has brought his mind-blowing work to MST," says MST Artistic Director Chris O'Connor. "He brought his show here in 2018 for a 2-week run and then returned for 2019's MST Solo Works Fest. Our audiences were amazed by his feats of mentalism and completely charmed by his incredible showmanship. His work translates so well as a live virtual performance, so I'm thrilled we can share it with our audience while the theatre is shuttered."

Eric Walton's Virtual Impossibilities, March 5-March 27, Fridays and Saturdays @ 8pm .Purchase your live stream link https://www.milesquaretheatre.org/shows events/virtual-impossibilities/

Eric Walton is a New York City mentalist and magician who performs at corporate events, private parties, colleges, theaters, and comedy clubs around the country. An award-winning and critically-acclaimed entertainer, Eric has performed his singular brand of magic and mentalism at hundreds of events for audiences of all kinds. Whether it's for a group of ten people at a private residence, or in a theater or ballroom of five-hundred, Eric always delivers a stellar performance of mystifying feats of mind-reading and magic that leave audiences amazed, amused, and wanting more. Eric also performs his interactive virtual mentalism show, Virtual Impossibilities, for corporate and private events around the world.

Eric's unparalleled skill, consummate professionalism, and years of experience have made him the first choice for many of New York City's top party planners and event coordinators; and his stage presence, personal charm, and showmanship have garnered the accolades of theater critics from the New York Times, the London Times, Variety, Gothamist.com, and a host of other media outlets in the United States and the United Kingdom.