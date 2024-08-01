Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for INTO THE WOODS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for Into the Woods on Monday, August 12, 2024, from 5-10 p.m. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group production of Into the Woods will be led by Director, Kathy Connolly; Musical Director, Matt Ebersole; Choreographer, Samantha Amaral and Assistant Director, Victoria Keiser. Performances will be held October 18-20, 25-27, 2024.

AUDITION INFORMATION FOR INTO THE WOODS

Auditions: Monday, August 12, 5-10 p.m. | Callbacks: Thursday, Aug 15, 5-10 p.m.

Movement Auditions will take place during the Callbacks.

Participants must prepare 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided or please bring tracks for your selection. To schedule an audition time or for questions, please email auditionmac@gmail.com. Rehearsals will begin on or around September 3, 2024, and take place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings.

Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

All auditions and rehearsals will be held at the Middletown Arts Center, located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). For more information, email auditionmac@gmail.com, call 732.706.4100 or visit middletownarts.org.

INTO THE WOODS ROLES

Narrator – Vocal Range (Top E4- Bottom G2) An intellectual and pleasant story-teller.

Cinderella – 20-30, Vocal Range (Top G5-Bottom G3) Earnest, warm-hearted, kind, and trying to find her place in the world.

Jack – 20-30, Vocal Range (Top G4-Bottom B2) He is adventurous, naive, energetic, and bright-eyed.

Jack’s Mother – 50-65, Vocal Range (Top Gb5-Bottom Bb3) Jack’s protective mother who is independent, bold, and strong-willed.

The Baker – 30-45, Vocal Range (Top G4-Bottom Ab2) A harried and insecure baker who is simple and loving.

The Baker’s Wife – 30-45, Vocal Range (Top G5-Bottom F3) Determined and bright woman who wishes to be a mother.

Cinderella’s Stepmother – 30-50, Vocal Range (Top F#5-Bottom A3) The mean-spirited, demanding stepmother of Cinderella.

Florinda And Lucinda – 25-35, Vocal Range (Top Ab5-Bottom C4) Cinderella’s Stepsisters who are black of heart. Loud, energetic.

Little Red Ridinghood – 20-30, Vocal Range (Top F5-VBb3) A spoiled young girl who is strong-willed, quick-witted, fearless, yet youthful and naive.

The Witch – 40-55, Vocal Range (Top G5-Bottom F3) Outwardly: self-serving, possessive, sarcastic, vain, charismatic. Inwardly: insecure and lonely.

Cinderella’s Mother – 30-55, Vocal Range (Top F4-Bottom E4) Deceased with her soul guarding and aiding her daughter from a tree.

Mysterious Man – 40-50, Vocal Range (Top Eb4-Bottom G2) A mischievous vagrant and nosy meddler. He is a good-natured protector and observer.

Wolf – 25-40, Vocal Range (Top Gb4-Bottom Bb2) Hungry and insatiable. seductive.

Rapunzel – 20-30, Vocal Range (A5-B3) A maiden who is sheltered by the Witch and terribly lonely. She yearns to experience the world.

Cinderella’s Prince – 25-40, Vocal Range (Top F4-Bottom B2) Vain. He is a disloyal lover who is currently searching for the next, new, exciting thing.

Rapunzel’s Prince – 25-40, Vocal Range (Top E4-Bottom C#3) Just as vain as his Prince Brother, he is always chasing the newest, most exciting endeavor.

Giant – 40-60, Voiceover. The Giant’s Wife is angry and vengeful. She is seeking restitution for her loss.

Cinderella’s Father – 30-50 (Open Vocal Range) Out of touch with his family but harmless and well-meaning.

Steward – 20-50 (Open Vocal Range) Surly and bureaucratic, full of self-importance.

Milky White – (Non-Singing Role) Puppeteer.

