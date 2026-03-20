Middletown Arts Center Will Present MAC Music Café This Month

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The Middletown Arts Center will present the MAC Music Café, a singer-songwriters showcase, on Sunday, March 29 from 4-6 p.m. This month's lineup features local talent Reina Williams & Patrick Bamburak, JStu and Michael Brett. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Reina Williams is a dynamic singer-songwriter, producer, and recording artist who blends reggae and hip-hop with elements of rock, soul, R&B and EDM. For two decades, Reina has captivated audiences across the U.S., performing at festivals and venues that celebrate conscious, feel-good music. She has composed and co-written more than 400 songs and cues, collaborating with industry leaders including BMGPM, BMG UK, and APM.

In the 2000s, Reina immersed herself in Baltimore's hip-hop scene, writing and performing live to beats she produced, while also producing for other artists. As a recording engineer at Oz Recording Studios, she sat in on sessions with acclaimed artists such as Alicia Keys, Usher, and Lil Mo, among others.

In 2010, Reina was voted “Baltimore's Best Solo Artist” by Baltimore Magazine. That same year, she was featured in “100 Women We Love” by GO Magazine. In 2011, Reina appeared on The X Factor, where she was praised by Simon Cowell, who remarked that she “made my year!” following her standout performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. In 2014, her song “Ooh Damn” received the award for Best R&B/Soul Song at the 9th Annual OUT Music Awards.

Now based in New Jersey, Reina leads Reina Williams and The Remedy, a powerhouse band that transforms her original music into electrifying live arrangements. She is joined tonight by veteran recording artist Patrick Bamburak and saxophonist Pedro Morales.

Patrick Bamburak is a veteran recording artist, touring musician, songwriter, producer, actor, radio personality, and founding member of the bands Bait-Oven and Funhaus. In 2024, Patrick's media production work was accepted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Library and Archivespermanent audio/visual collection. Episodes from his interview program Indie Café 2wo on NEWHD New York—produced and co-hosted by Patrick—including features on Rock Hall founder Seymour Stein and an in-depth interview with Sylvia Reed, are now part of the archive. Patrick recently released his second full-length solo album,Digital, on API Records. The album is available on Apple Music and Amazon Music, and features a duet on the track “No Wise” with legendary New York singer-songwriter Marc Jonson.Patrick is also an on-air radio personality, hosting Patrick Bamburak's Night Music, which airs Fridays from 10 PM to midnight Eastern on NEWHD New York Streaming Radio.

JStu began his career as a full-time singer-songwriter in June 2019. His spirit animal is the polar bear, which appears in the artwork for all of his releases. He plays piano, accordion, and other keyboards, and produces, records, and mixes many of his songs with the collaboration of fellow musicians. He has written hundreds of songs and has released 110 of them across six albums since 2017. Over the past four years, his favorite creative pursuit has been co-writing.

Michael Brett has been performing and writing songs for twenty years now; both as a solo artist and alongside Deirdre Forrest in The May Darlings. From his first EP (Done, released in 1998) to his latest albums (Serenade Postcards and Dislocate), he has grown with each release. He's carved out a niche for himself in a genre that he calls “rock/folk.”

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church's Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities.