The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone", based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3 p.m. The words of the "Bard" come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare's comedies, tragedies and romances!

Admission is $9 at the door. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends. For more information, visit middletownart.org or call 732.706.4100.

Fondly known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on NBC's "The Cosby Show", Geoffrey Owens has played several Shakespearean roles including Romeo, Mercutio, Jaques, Othello, Richard III, Orlando, Puck on Broadway, Off-Broadway and at regional theaters around the country including CSC Rep, The Hartford Stage, The Long Wharf Theatre, Dallas Theatre Center, Two River Theater and the Brooklyn Shakespeare Company (of which he was the founder and artistic director).

Owens appeared on Broadway as Escalus in "Romeo and Juliet" (with Orlando Bloom) and understudied the late, great Raul Julia as Othello at the Delacorte Theatre. He was also a member of Estelle Parson's multi-ethnic Shakespeare company at The Public Theatre (produced by Joseph Papp). Other credits include Tigellinus in "Salome" (with Al Pacino) and Henry in "Race" (at The Goodman Theatre).

Owens has directed productions of "King Lear," "Richard III," "Macbeth," "Much Ado About Nothing," "As You Like It," "The Tempest," "The Taming of the Shrew," "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" and "Henry VI, Part II." He has taught Acting and Shakespeare at the Herbert Berghof (HB) Studio (where he also studied with Uta Hagen), Yale, Columbia, Pace, the FSU/Asolo Conservatory and the Stella Adler Studio (where he currently teaches). He is a graduate of Yale University (Class of 1983).

Owens' film credits include "Dreams", "Stonebrook" (with Seth Green), "The Paper" (directed by Ron Howard), "Play the Game" (with Andy Griffith) and "Wilde Salome" (directed by Al Pacino). His television credits include The Cosby Show and Built to Last, as well as appearances on "Without a Trace", "Boston Legal", "Medium", "Journeyman", "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", "Las Vegas", "The Wedding Bells", "Law & Order", "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", "Guiding Light", "That's So Raven", "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and "FlashForward".