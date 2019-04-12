Michael Nicholas Paras to Discuss His First Hoops Series

On Wednesday, April 24, from 7-8:30 PM, artist Michael Nicholas Paras will visit the Art Center to discuss his photography series First Hoops, parts of which are included in Shooting Hoops, the exhibition currently on view in the Art Center's Marité & Joe Robinson Strolling Gallery I.

Paras, an avid basketball fan and amateur player, has been photographing basketball hoops since 1986. In that time he has shot countless hoops, in varying degrees of disrepair, in such locations as urban playgrounds, rural barn facades, and suburban driveways. His First Hoops series documents the basketball hoops Hall of Famers used when they first played the game. In addition to basketball celebrities such as Chris Mullin, Nancy Lieberman, Kareem Adul Jabbar, and Moses Malone, Paras has also spoken to everyday fans about the significance of their own "first hoops."

This artist talk is free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved through the Art Center's website, artcenternj.org. Paras's current exhibition, Shooting Hoops, will be on display at the Art Center through June 16.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Adult and children's group tours are available throughout the year. Gallery hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.





