DIRECT FROM SWEDEN – THE MUSIC OF ABBA Will Come to the Newton Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Direct From Sweden – The Music Of Abba will come toThe Newton Theatre in June. The performance is set for Friday, June 12, 2026 at 8pm.

Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA will deliver the closest ABBA experience with some of Sweden's most experienced and talented singers and musicians playing 100% live. Adding a few of ABBA's live traits such as great solos, musical numbers and a complete live band with back-up singers, ensures an extra dimension.

Dance, sing along and enjoy the hits such as “Dancing Queen”, “Chiquitita”, “Waterloo”, “Mamma Mia”, “The Winner Takes it All”, “Fernando”, “SOS”, “Take a Chance”, “Money Money Money”, “Knowing Me Knowing You”, “Super Trouper”, “Gimme Gimme Gimme”, “Voulez-Vous” and many more.

With over 400 million records sold ABBA is Sweden's biggest export ever. When the Musical “Mamma Mia” hit the American Stages in 2000 it became an instant classic and the ABBA tribute was born. ABBA is the greatest pop group of all time, only compared to Elvis and The Beatles. ABBA started in 1971 and ended as a group in 1982.