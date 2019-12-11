Mercer County Symphonic Band Adds Second Winter Concert

Due to the popularity of its annual winter concert, the Mercer County Symphonic Band has added a second performance on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre.

The concert is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. The theater is located on the college's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. All tickets have been claimed for a second, ticketed performance on Dec. 18.

According to Director Dr. Lou Woodruff, the band's annual winter concert regularly draws large audiences, thus prompting the addition of a second performance. Audience members can expect a wide variety of musical styles this year, which includes a traditional holiday sing along - making this annual event a growing favorite at Kelsey Theatre.

"Add this celebration to your family's seasonal traditions," Woodruff said. "The performance is free. The experience is memorable."

In addition to presenting annual winter and spring concerts at Kelsey and accompanying functions at the college, the band performs for area retirement communities and at community events. The band is now in its 39th season, with more than 60 participating musicians spanning seven decades in age.

The band is open to all interested musicians without audition. Rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m., September through June, in the Music Suite on MCCC's West Windsor campus. For more information, visit www.mercerband.org.

The Mercer County Symphonic Band is supported by the Liberal Arts Division of MCCC, with funding from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You