Mercer County Community College Presents Free Outdoor JAM FOR A CAUSE Concert With The Nerds

Music lovers and foodies alike are invited to Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) free "Jam for a Cause" concert and "Mini Food Truck" festival featuring The Nerds with an opening performance by the MCCC Jazz Band Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

The event will take place outdoors on the West Windsor Campus quad located at 1200 Old Trenton Road. The public is invited.

Three food trucks -- Beach Shack, Wholly Bowls and D&D Catering -- will serve up some deliciously decadent Jersey fare during the event. Ten percent of food truck proceeds will benefit the Watershed Institute of New Jersey - the state's first environmental group that works to restore clean water and the natural environment in our region through conservation, advocacy, science and education.

Event organizer and MCCC Director of Student Life and Leadership, Danielle Garruba remarked, "We all need a break and to have some fun, and music is a great way to bring everyone together. With the combination of The Nerds and the food truck benefit for the Watershed, we look forward to a full house on the MCCC quad on April 4."

Formed in 1985, The Nerds' music has dominated the club, college, fair and festival scene worldwide. The band has had sold-out performances at places like Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, PNC Arts Center and other large venues. As locals from the Jersey shore, the band is especially loved up and down the East Coast from Connecticut to Maryland and is well known for its amazing repertoire of rock music and trademark nerdy outfits which include black-rimmed glasses and outrageously mismatched plaid shirts and shorts.

The MCCC Jazz Band, directed by Music Department Coordinator Scott Hornick, will open the concert with selections by Kenny Dorham, Irving Berlin, Chick Corea, Bobby Hebb and Tower of Power.

According to Hornick, over the past two years students in MCCC's Jazz Band have had few opportunities to showcase their talents due to the pandemic.

"The Jazz Band is excited to be performing," said Hornick. "We are thrilled to be part of this great event and give our students a chance to play in front of a crowd. The Nerds are an institution and opening for them is a real treat for us all," he said.

Admission to the event is free. Masks are not required but recommended.

For information about attending Mercer County Community College visit www.mccc.edu.